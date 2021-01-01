Peacekeeping mission in Sudan’s Darfur ends: Spokesman

The United Nations and African Union mission concluded 13 years of peacekeeping operations in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Thursday, the mission’s spokesman said.
“The peacekeeping mission ended on Thursday December, 31 at midnight in Darfur,” UNAMID’s spokesman Ashraf Eissa told AFP, adding that a phased withdrawal will begin as of January 2021.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This process should result in the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by June 30, 2021.”
Read more:
Sudan deploys ‘large numbers’ of troops to South Darfur after violence erupts
Sudan, rebels, agree plan to end conflict in Darfur
US seeks lifting of Darfur sanctions amid Sudan reconciliation: Pompeo
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 19:49 - GMT 16:49