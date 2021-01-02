Israel plotting attacks on Americans to push US into war with Iran: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday intelligence from Iraq indicated that Israel is plotting attacks against Americans in order to push the US into a war with Iran.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.



Saturday marks the first anniversary of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s assassination in a US strike in Baghdad.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was considered the second most powerful figure in the regime after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Top Iranian authorities, including Khamenei, had vowed revenge and said revenge could occur at any time.

In a similar tweet on Thursday, Zarif said that intelligence from Iraq indicated Trump is aiming to “fabricate [a] pretext for war” against Iran.

“Iran doesn’t seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” he added.

