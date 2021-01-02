Iraq’s military defuses mine attached to oil tanker

A mine that was attached to the hull of an Iraqi oil tanker was defused two days after it was discovered, Iraq’s military said in a statement on Saturday.
The tanker was in international waters about 28 nautical miles (52 km) off Iraq’s coast in the Gulf and supplying another ship with fuel when the device was discovered on Thursday afternoon.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
An investigation has been opened to find out the circumstances of the incident.
The military said on Friday that it was not immediately clear how the mine was attached to the tanker, which was being rented by an unidentified client from Iraq’s state oil marketing organization.
Read more:
Israel plotting attacks on Americans to push US into war with Iran: Zarif
Iraq’s total oil exports average 2.846 mln bpd in December: Oil ministry
Iraq signs $2.6 bln deal with South Korea’s Daewoo to build first phase of Faw port
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 02 January 2021 KSA 19:40 - GMT 16:40