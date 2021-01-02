Israeli army fire paralyzes 24-year-old Palestinian man in West Bank: Ministry 

A Palestinian man was paralyzed from the neck down after being shot by the Israeli army during Friday clashes in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The man was shot through the neck, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources had earlier reported the wounding of 24-year-old Haroun Rasmi Abu Aram in the village of al-Tuwanah, south of Hebron.

The man had been attempting to prevent the troops from “stealing an electric generator” that belonged to him, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli rights group B’Tselem said Abu Aram was helping a neighbor to build a house at the time of the shooting.

The Israel Defense Forces told AFP that a number of Palestinians had attacked its troops who were conducting a routine operation to evacuate an “illegal building” and had fired into the air in response.

An investigation into the incident was under way, the IDF added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its settlements in the area are regarded as illegal by much of the international community.

But the settler population has grown in recent years.

Construction workers building new houses in the Israeli settlment of Kiryat Arba, east the West Bank town of Hebron. (File photo: AFP)

There are currently some 450,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank, living among an estimated 2.8 million Palestinians.

Tensions between the two communities have repeatedly led to violence.

