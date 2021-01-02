Israel’s IDF expects ‘major flare-up’ with Hezbollah in northern border: Report

Israel expects a “resumption of full-fledged hostilities” in its northern borders against the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group in the near term, according to a senior IDF official who spoke to the Israel Hayoum newspaper.
"The northern border could see a resumption of full-fledged hostilities," the official told Israel Hayoum, adding that he was “sure that we will see some incident that will eclipse the Shebaa Farms event, which could result in fatalities.”
The disputed Shebaa Farms area has been under Israeli-control and claimed by Lebanon. Last July, an Israeli military spokesman said Israeli troops had “thwarted an infiltration attempt by a Hezbollah terror squad” within the territory.
“There is a high probability of this materializing, and this requires all of us to prepare accordingly; the chances of a sudden escalation is increasing steadily," said the IDF senior official of the Northern Command unit.
Tensions have been mounting in Israel’s northern border with Lebanon in recent months. In November, Israel’s military said it had downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.
"The events are still very much ongoing – we have maintained our high-state of readiness since," the unnamed official added in his interview with Israel Hayoum.
