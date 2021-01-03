NEWS
Explosion rocks gas depot in al-Qasr village near Lebanon-Syria border

An explosion has rocked a gas depot near the Lebanese-Syrian border. (Twitter: @Intel_Sky)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English Sunday 03 January 2021
An explosion has rocked a gas depot near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Sunday evening in the village of al-Qasr, local media reported.

Local media reported that the explosion took place in warehouses belonging to a person from the al-Ubaid family inside Syrian territories.

The explosion was located far from the Lebanese army checkpoint at al-Qasr. No casualties were reported among Lebanese army soldiers.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported that seven people were wounded due to the explosion and have been taken to nearby hospitals. One person is still missing.

The initial cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Last Update: Sunday, 03 January 2021 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10

