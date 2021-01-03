Explosion rocks gas depot in al-Qasr village near Lebanon-Syria border

An explosion has rocked a gas depot near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Sunday evening in the village of al-Qasr, local media reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local media reported that the explosion took place in warehouses belonging to a person from the al-Ubaid family inside Syrian territories.

#LEBANON #BREAKING received this video of a warehouse that supposedly exploded on the Lebanese Syrian borders (warehouse in Al Qasr village. We are told gas tanks are stored in that warehouse.



Also; Israeli warplanes roaming at a very low altitude over Beirut. pic.twitter.com/3KhqDRL5AF