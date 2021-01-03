Explosion rocks gas depot in al-Qasr village near Lebanon-Syria border

An explosion has rocked a gas depot near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Sunday evening in the village of al-Qasr, local media reported.
#LEBANON #BREAKING received this video of a warehouse that supposedly exploded on the Lebanese Syrian borders (warehouse in Al Qasr village. We are told gas tanks are stored in that warehouse.— Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) January 3, 2021
Also; Israeli warplanes roaming at a very low altitude over Beirut. pic.twitter.com/3KhqDRL5AF
Last Update: Sunday, 03 January 2021 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10