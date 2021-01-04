Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons: EU Spokesperson

Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, said Lead Spokesperson for the External Affairs of the European Union Peter Stano in an interview on Monday with Al Arabiya.

“Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment has dire consequences. Iran must honor its nuclear pledges,” Stano added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran said it had started enriching uranium to 20 percent purity at its Fordow facility, going well beyond the 2015 nuclear deal threshold. The move is the latest of several recent breaches of the agreement that started violating in 2019 in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement and the reimposition of US sanctions.

Stano added that the European Union would look at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report to make sure what Iran is doing exactly.

“The European Union hopes that Biden will return America to the nuclear deal, the European Union urges Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations,” Stano added.

Read more:

Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons: PM Netanyahu

Iran seizes South Korean tanker in Arabian Gulf, arrests crew

Iran says it has resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at Fordow site: Mehr

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37