Iran embassy to Turkey’s virtual Soleimani memorial trolled by protesters

A virtual memorial for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani organized by the Iranian embassy in Ankara on Saturday on Zoom was hijacked by protesters who repeatedly called the Iranian general a “murderer.”

“Murderer Iran... murderer Soleimani,” protesters interrupting the Zoom session chanted in Turkish. The online event was attended by Iran’s ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand.

The first ever Zoom protest? The Iranian embassy in Turkey was forced to halt its online event for the anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's death after participants started chanting 'murderer Iran' and changing their usernames to 'murderer Soleimani' pic.twitter.com/7FGkmo7Ifm