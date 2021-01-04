Iran embassy to Turkey’s virtual Soleimani memorial trolled by protesters

A virtual memorial for slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani organized by the Iranian embassy in Ankara on Saturday on Zoom was hijacked by protesters who repeatedly called the Iranian general a “murderer.”
“Murderer Iran... murderer Soleimani,” protesters interrupting the Zoom session chanted in Turkish. The online event was attended by Iran’s ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Many protesters on the Zoom event then began changing their display names to read “murderer Soleimani.”
Sunday marked the first anniversary of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s assassination in a US strike in Baghdad.
Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was considered the second most powerful figure in the regime after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Top Iranian authorities, including Khamenei, had vowed revenge and said revenge could occur at any time.
Read more:
Lebanese decry Hezbollah’s erection of Soleimani posters, monuments in Beirut suburbs
Funeral procession marks anniversary of Soleimani’s death in Baghdad
US prepared to 'react' if Iran tries to avenge Qassem Soleimani killing: Top General
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 00:34 - GMT 21:34