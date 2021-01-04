Iran parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’

Members of Iran’s parliament presented a bill that would force successive Iranian governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years and to work toward removing American forces from the region, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

ISNA revealed that the bill includes 16 articles under the name “Iran reciprocates” and was presented as a measure to respond to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general alongside a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike in Iraq. Following the attack, Iran’s relations with the US and its allies in the region have been heightened.

According to ISNA, the bill specified the conditions for negotiating with Washington and the criteria for supporting Tehran’s allies.

The bill would oblige the Iranian government to take necessary measures that would lead to the “elimination of Israel by March 2041” and break the Israeli blockade on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip by sending essential commodities for free or paid for.

ISNA added that the bill also supports funding and organizing marches on Israel’s borders in South Lebanon and the Golan Heights under the slogans of “Liberation of the Golan” and “the right of return of Palestinian refugees.”

The draft includes obligating future Iranian governments to send humanitarian aid once every three months, such as medicine, food, and fuel, to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to “break the siege on them in Yemen.”

Under the article “Expelling America from the Region,” the bill stipulates that the government and the Iranian armed forces would make the necessary arrangements to remove the military forces of the US Army Central Command from the region.

It also includes Tehran’s willingness to conclude defense cooperation agreements, for no less than five years, with any country in the region that decides to remove American forces from it.

The draft bill also considers that the countries that embrace American forces are partners in any US military or security action against Iranian interests in Iran and the region, and that they bear all the responsibilities arising from that.

The bill adds that Tehran has the right to respond in any way against the country from which a US aggression was launched from.

The draft excludes countries in which the American forces are stationed “as illegal,” in reference to Iraq and Syria.

It also stresses the obligation of armed forces in the Iranian army and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to responds to any US military action against Iran, on the same level or greater.

The bill prohibits governments from conducting any negotiations with any country regarding Iranian military capabilities, Iran’s role in the region, and issues related to Iran’s proxies.

The draft prohibits any negotiations with the US of America on non-nuclear issues. It prohibits any negotiations with the US, whether bilateral or multilateral with other countries’ participation before the American administration condemns the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

The bill calls on governments to facilitate trade with Russia, China, Syria, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 20:32 - GMT 17:32