US Secretary of State Pompeo signs on Sudan’s removal from Sponsors of Terrorism list

US Secretary of State Pompeo signed on the order to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism on Tuesday.

“After months of negotiations, I signed the order to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and ensure compensation for American victims of terrorism and their families. Once in a generation opportunity for freedom -- huge benefits,” Pompeo added on Twitter.

After months of negotiations, I signed the order to remove Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism and ensure compensation for American victims of terrorism and their families. Once in a generation opportunity for freedom -- huge benefits. pic.twitter.com/qjhoFwVTZB — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 5, 2021

Outgoing US President Donald Trump had announced in October that he would take Sudan off the list, which also includes North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

Sudan's new civilian-led government had advocated for the step following its rise to power after the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir and his military regime.

As part of a deal, Sudan agreed to $335 million to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the twin 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, carried out when al-Bashir was welcoming al-Qaeda, and a 2000 attack on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.

Sudan’s transitional government, which took over last year following Bashir’s overthrow, has also agreed to recognize Israel, a major goal for Trump, although Khartoum has sought to downplay the connection.

Sudan became the third Arab state - after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to move to normalize relations with Israel this year. After Sudan, Morocco also established diplomatic ties with Israel.

