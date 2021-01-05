US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ after enrichment statement

The US criticized Iran’s statement that it had begun the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent, well above the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned, as a form of “nuclear extortion.”

“Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail,” said a State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity. They were responding to a query about Iran’s statement that it had resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38