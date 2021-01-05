NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ after enrichment statement

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, Iran. (AFP)
Reuters Tuesday 05 January 2021
Text size A A A

The US criticized Iran’s statement that it had begun the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent, well above the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned, as a form of “nuclear extortion.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail,” said a State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity. They were responding to a query about Iran’s statement that it had resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.

Read more:

Israel will not allow Iran to manufacture nuclear weapons: PM Netanyahu

Iran seizes South Korean tanker in Arabian Gulf, arrests crew

Iran says it has resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at Fordow site: Mehr

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top