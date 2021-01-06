Iran’s drones can respond strongly to ‘any aggression by the enemy’: Drills spokesman

Iran’s military drones are capable of responding strongly to “any aggression by the enemy,” the state news agency IRNA cited the spokesman for Iranian military drills Mahmoud Mousavi as saying on Wednesday.

“Today, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army is capable of giving [a] strong response to any aggression by the enemy,” he said.

The drones can hit any target that is within a 2,000 kilometer range, he added.

The Iranian army has been holding a two-day “joint and large-scale” drone drill with its different divisions in central Iran, IRNA reported earlier this week.

The exercises involved “hundreds of operational drones of the army’s ground, air and navy forces in the general area of Semnan (province) and different parts” of the country, according to IRNA.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and other top commanders visit Iranian-made military drones, unveiled in an exhibition in Semnan, Iran. (Reuters)

The drones, which have been manufactured in Iran, undertook “combat, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare” in short and long distances flights.

The army is expected to showcase its drone-manufacturing “achievements” in an exhibition with the presence of high-ranking military commanders.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions with the United States and in the region.

On Tuesday, the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting its steel sector. The sanctions are Washington’s latest move to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s Presidency.

“The Trump Administration remains committed to denying revenue flowing to the Iranian regime as it continues to sponsor terrorist groups, support oppressive regimes, and seek weapons of mass destruction,” US Secretary of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin said.

