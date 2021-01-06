US, Sudan sign ‘Abraham Accords’ normalizing ties with Israel: US embassy 

The United States and Sudan on Wednesday signed the “Abraham Accords” under which the mainly Arab Muslim country agreed to normalize ties with Israel, the US embassy in Khartoum said.
We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity.— US Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) January 6, 2021
Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 17:59 - GMT 14:59