US, Sudan sign ‘Abraham Accords’ normalizing ties with Israel: US embassy 

The United States and Sudan on Wednesday signed the “Abraham Accords” under which the mainly Arab Muslim country agreed to normalize ties with Israel, the US embassy in Khartoum said.

“We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity,” the embassy said on Twitter.

“The agreement allows Sudan, Israel and other signers of the Abraham Accords to build mutual trust and increase cooperation in the region.”

We congratulate the civilian-led transitional government on its signature today of the Abraham Accords Declaration, which will help further Sudan on its transformative path to stability, security, and economic opportunity. — US Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) January 6, 2021

