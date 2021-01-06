NEWS
US agrees to give Sudan access to over $1 bln: Govt

The flags of the United States and Sudan. (Stockphoto)
AFP, Khartoum  Wednesday 06 January 2021
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signed on Wednesday an agreement giving Sudan access to more than $1 billion, during a one-day visit to Khartoum, the government said.

Sudan’s acting finance minister Hiba Ahmed and Mnuchin “signed a memorandum of understanding in Khartoum to provide a same-day bridge financing facility to clear Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank,” her office said in a statement.

“This move will enable Sudan to regain access to over $1 billion in annual financing from the World Bank for the first time in 27 years.”

-Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 17:04 - GMT 14:04

