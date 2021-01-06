US agrees to give Sudan access to over $1 bln: Govt

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signed on Wednesday an agreement giving Sudan access to more than $1 billion, during a one-day visit to Khartoum, the government said.
Sudan’s acting finance minister Hiba Ahmed and Mnuchin “signed a memorandum of understanding in Khartoum to provide a same-day bridge financing facility to clear Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank,” her office said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This move will enable Sudan to regain access to over $1 billion in annual financing from the World Bank for the first time in 27 years.”
-Developing
Read more:
US Treasury Secretary visits Khartoum following Sudan’s removal from terror list
US Secretary of State Pompeo signs on Sudan’s removal from Sponsors of Terrorism list
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 17:04 - GMT 14:04