Iran identifies ‘all’ those involved in killing of top nuclear scientist: Official

Iran has identified and will be arresting all those involved in the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a deputy Iranian defense minister said Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“All the culprits and perpetrators of the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh have been identified,” Iran’s Nour News, a news agency close to the Supreme National Security Council, quoted Saeed Shabanian as saying.

“The necessary measures are being taken to arrest them, and severe revenge awaits the criminals,” Shabanian added.

Shabanian did not provide any details about the individuals that Iranian authorities have apparently identified.

Fakhrizadeh, believed by the West to have been the architect of a secret Iranian military nuclear program, was killed in an ambush near Tehran on November 27, 2020.



A handout picture provided by Iran’s Defesce Ministry on November 30, 2020 shows members of Iranian forces carrying the coffin of slain top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during his funeral ceremony in Iran’s capital Tehran. (AFP)



Iranian officials accused Israel of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s assassination and vowed retaliation. Israel declined to comment on the killing.

There is “serious evidence” that implicates Israel in the killing of Fakhrizadeh, state news agency IRNA cited Defense Minister Amir Hatami as saying on Wednesday.

Hatami did not say what the evidence was.

Iranian rights activists had expressed concern that authorities could carry out arbitrary arrests following Fakhrizadeh’s killing.

Another Iranian official had said in December that authorities have arrested some of those involved in Fakhrizadeh’s assassination.

Read more:

Iran confirms nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh killed by satellite-controlled gun

Slain Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh asked to produce ‘five warheads’: Israeli report

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated: Ministry of Defense

Last Update: Thursday, 07 January 2021 KSA 09:26 - GMT 06:26