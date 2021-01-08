Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base in Arabian Gulf: State media

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Arabian Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the US.
Iran’s Revolutionary guard unveil an underground missile base somewhere on the Persian gulf along with US & Israeli flags painted on the floor for all to walk on. IRGC say have many of these underground ‘missile cities’ dotted around the country. pic.twitter.com/93CytBPDRj— Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 8, 2021
There have been periodic confrontations in the Gulf in recent years between the Guards and the US military, which has accused the Guards’ navy of sending fast attack boats to harass US warships as they pass the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 14:01 - GMT 11:01