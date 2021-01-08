One year since Iran downed Ukrainian plane, countries want justice delivered

The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting down of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, Ukraine, France, Canada, Britain and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.”

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims.

The shootdown by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Geneneral Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.



Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP)



The plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The victims included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens. Those from Sweden included both Swedish nationals and people with staying permits in the Scandinavian country.

At first, Iran had denied its involvement in the plane crash but then announced that its military had mistakenly and unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.

The statement was signed by ministers of Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

Read more:

Iran’s IRGC blames US for own downing of Ukraine passenger plane, one year later

Iran identifies ‘all’ those involved in killing of top nuclear scientist: Official

Iran's Khamenei bans importing of COVID-19 vaccines from UK, US

Last Update: Friday, 08 January 2021 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43