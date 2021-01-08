US sanctions Iraq’s PMU militia leader Falih al-Fayyadh on human rights abuses

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit militia Chairman and former National Security Advisor Falih al-Fayyadh on connections to human rights abuse, according to an official statement.

The Treasury Department said the Iran-aligned PMU militias attacked protesters during the uprising that began in October 2019.

“By directing and supervising the murder of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators, Iran-aligned militants and politicians such as Falih al-Fayyadh have been waging a violent campaign against Iraqi democracy and civil society,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias demonstrate their skills during a rehabilitation military exercise at a graduation ceremony in Basra. (Reuters)

“The United States will continue to hold accountable human rights abusers in Iraq who aim to deny the Iraqi people in their efforts to peacefully protest, seek justice, and root out corruption in their country,” Mnuchin added.

Until July 2020, al-Fayyadh was also the Iraqi Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor.

