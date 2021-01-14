NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Ethiopian forces kill Sudanese citizen, arrest 3 others at border area

Ethiopians cross into Sudan as they flee the fighting to settle in the Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. (File photo: Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Thursday 14 January 2021
Text size A A A

Ethiopian forces have killed a Sudanese citizen and captured three others at its border area with Sudan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The sources said that after the forces killed the Sudanese citizen and captured the three other citizens, it demanded a ransom in exchange for their release.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ethiopian women are seen in the Sudan-Ethiopia border area of al-Fashqa, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. (Reuters)

Ethiopian women are seen in the Sudan-Ethiopia border area of al-Fashqa, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. (Reuters)

“It is likely that the incident was within the framework of the gangs operating at the border area,” according to a source who spoke to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Khartoum.

Tensions have been running high between Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the al-Fashaqa region, which has been hit by deadly clashes in recent weeks.

The region is inhabited by Ethiopian farmers who cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

Read more:

Tensions rise at Sudan-Ethiopia disputed border

Sudan voices frustration as latest Nile Dam talks stall

Sudan and Ethiopia begin border talks one week after clash

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 14 January 2021 KSA 22:34 - GMT 19:34

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top