ISIS militants hit electric towers in Iraq’s Baghdad; airstrikes report denied

The reports of airstrikes hitting Iraq’s Baghdad on Monday night are “incorrect”, according to the official account of the security media cell of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.

The sound of explosions that were reportedly heard at the scene were the result of electrical towers that were hit by ISIS militants, the media cell said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Security officials began a search operation to arrest those responsible for the attack, according to the statement.

Several reports had suggested the explosions may have been US or Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed militias.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had reportedly said it was not aware “of any strikes in Iraq.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 10:53 - GMT 07:53