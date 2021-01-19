Iran sanctions US President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, other American officials

Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday imposed sanctions on outgoing US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and several current and former members of the Trump administration.

Sanctioned officials include Trump, Pompeo, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, CIA Director Gina Haspel, former national security adviser John Bolton, former US envoy for Iran Brian Hook and his successor Elliot Abrams, and OFAC chief Andera Gacki.

Iran sanctioned the officials for their alleged involvement in the killings of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as well as “supporting acts of terror against Iran” and imposing sanctions against the Islamic republic, the semi-official ISNA news agency cited foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.

Last month, Iran also blacklisted the US ambassador in Yemen, one day after Washington imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Tehran’s envoy to the Yemeni Houthis.

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran in 2018 as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the accord if Iran returns to complying with it.

