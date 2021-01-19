Lebanon central bank governor denies allegations against him: statement

Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday that all allegations about money transfers by him, his brother or his assistant are “fabrications and false news”.



The Central Bank issued the statement after Lebanon’s justice minister said she had received a request by Swiss judicial authorities for cooperation and a government official confirmed there was a European inquiry into money transfers by Salameh.

Salameh said he would look into the report. “I have no information. I will check,” he told Reuters.



A government official confirmed that Swiss authorities had opened an investigation into transfers by Salameh. “Both the prime minister and the president are in the loop on the move,” the official said.



“I have submitted the request to the public prosecutor to do what is necessary,” justice minister Marie Claude Najm said.

