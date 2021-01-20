Iran’s Rouhani calls on US President-elect Biden to return to nuclear deal

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
“The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.
“US President Donald Trump’s political career is over today and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy on Iran has completely failed,” Rouhani added.
Last Update: Wednesday, 20 January 2021 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15