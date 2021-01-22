NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Explosions heard in Syria, air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’ in Hama: Report

An Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the border area between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights November 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Friday 22 January 2021
Text size A A A

Syrian air defenses confronted early on Friday “an Israeli aggression” in the governorate of Hama, state media said, after reporting that explosions were heard there.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At about four o’clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” state media reported citing a military source.

Read more:

Russia refuses Syria’s use as an arena for an Iran-Israel confrontation: Lavrov

Israel, Syria officials discuss removal of Iran and its militias from Syria: Report

Iran denies reports that Israeli strikes on Syria led to deaths: Fars

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 07:46 - GMT 04:46

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top