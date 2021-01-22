Explosions heard in Syria, air defenses confront ‘Israeli aggression’ in Hama: Report

Syrian air defenses confronted early on Friday “an Israeli aggression” in the governorate of Hama, state media said, after reporting that explosions were heard there.
“At about four o’clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” state media reported citing a military source.
Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 07:46 - GMT 04:46