ISIS claims attack inside Iraq’s capital of Baghdad; US says terrorist threat remains

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed the twin suicide bombing that rocked the Iraqi capital on Thursday and killed at least 32 people.

A message on the terrorist group’s Telegram channel claimed that two of its men blew themselves up in Tayaran Square in the center of Baghdad.

Reuters journalists arriving after the blasts saw pools of blood and discarded shoes at the site, a clothing market in Tayaran Square in the center of the city. Health authorities said at least 110 people had been wounded.

Watch: A video shows the moment an explosion rocked a #Baghdad market leaving at least 13 people dead and more than 30 injured, according to security sources. https://t.co/FPp95vQSny pic.twitter.com/FGBdNkvK1S — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 21, 2021

Thursday's attack took place in the same market that was struck in the last big attack, in January 2018, when at least 27 people were killed.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss the attacks, after which he fired senior officials and security and police commanders.

Kadhimi’s government said there was a security breach, which allowed the bombing to take place.

Security forces work at the site of a deadly bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)

The acting US Secretary of State quickly condemned the terrorist attack.

“They were vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis,” acting Secretary of State Daniel Smith said.

Smith is in office until Anthony Blinken, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the top US diplomat, is confirmed by the Senate.

Last Update: Friday, 22 January 2021 KSA 03:05 - GMT 00:05