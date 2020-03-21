Algeria’s new coronavirus cases rise by 44 to 139

Algeria said on Saturday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 139 from 95.

Algeria has stopped international and domestic travel, closed mosques, cafes and restaurants and told half of state employees to stay at home to try to limit the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, Algeria announced that it will suspend public transport, close cafes and restaurants.

Algeria has already locked down all commercial passenger travel with the outside world. On Thursday nearly 1,400 people returned by ship from France and they will be put straight into quarantine.

