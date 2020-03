Algeria has reported 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 201 the total number of people infected with the virus, the health ministry said on Sunday.



It said a total of 110 cases were recorded in the Blida area, south of the capital.

Last Update: 16:32 KSA 19:32 - GMT 16:32