Tunisia says over 400 arrested for breaking coronavirus curfew

Tunisian police arrested more than 400 people for breaking a night-time curfew imposed to fight the spread of coronavirus, the authorities said Monday.

Around 30 of the 408 transgressors who were arrested remained in custody, while the others were released after a warning, Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi told reporters.

“Anyone who breaks the security rules will be treated as a criminal because failing to respect rules within the context of the pandemic is a crime,” he said.

A total of 412 cafes, bars and restaurants were forced by the security forces to close.

Read more:

Tunisia asks citizens for donations to help tackle coronavirus outbreak

Tunisia’s garlic prices soar after coronavirus remedy rumor spreads

Alongside a 6 pm to 6 am curfew that entered into force on March 18, daytime restrictions took effect on Sunday, limiting movements to those of “extreme necessity,” including for work in key sectors.

Tunisia’s presidency has announced increased military deployments to enforce the restrictions.

The country has so far registered three deaths from the coronavirus among 90 confirmed cases, the health ministry said Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coroanvirus section.

Last Update: 21:46 KSA 00:46 - GMT 21:46