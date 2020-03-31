Tunisia frees 1,420 prisoners over spread of coronavirus

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered the release of 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, a presidency statement said.
Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus, with nine deaths.
The government said in a separate statement that it would provide food assistance to thousands of families in their homes, starting on Friday, for a period of about two months.
Saied last week ordered the army to deploy in the streets to force people to respect the lockdown.
