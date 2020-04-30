April 30, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
Libya's Tripoli-based government rejects Haftar's truce
Around 100 Rohingya refugees died at sea, hundreds more left to starve, warns MSF
Coronavirus: India exports 50 mln hydroxychloroquine tablets to US says source
Here's how Mexico's secret oil bet will pay out $6 billion while crude prices tumble
Coronavirus: Adults spread COVID-19 to children more than the reverse, says expert
Watch: Lebanon banks in tatters after angry overnight protests
Hezbollah’s growing internal challenges result in security breaches
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
ADPower, TAQA to combine assets, create regional utilities giant
Lebanon PM Hassan Diab hopes for IMF program
US unemployment report expected to show several million more filings
Iran military satellite launch requires US action
Behnam Ben Taleblu and Bradley Bowman
Lebanon must address policy, not politics, to move forward
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
The Bisri water project highlights Lebanon's ‘dammed’ political class
Makram Rabah
Coronavirus and corruption put Iraq’s political system in the last chance saloon
Michael Stephens
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Saudi artist Zaman Jassim in the spotlight after work seen in Crown Prince’s office
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project reveals beautiful location of resort water villas
Arab supermodel Gigi Hadid expecting first child with One Direction’s Zayn Malik
Coronavirus: 12-year-old swims 7,700 laps in Dubai pool to raise money for MSF
Coronavirus: Indian mechanic invents ‘social distancing’ motorbike
New York’s homeless flock to empty subway trains amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus: ABC’s Will Reeve caught sans pants during live GMA video call mishap
Swiss to try PSG chief, Qatari BeIN Sports CEO Nasser al-Khelaifi in September
Tour de France may have to limit spectators at start due to coronavirus: Ministry
Filipino maids’ dragon boat team makes a splash in Hong Kong
Pakistan’s Umar Akmal banned for 3 years from cricket for corruption charges
UAE footballers volunteer in coronavirus screening centers
Mother in Iraq, newborn in Iran: Coronavirus separates family
US releases three videos of different UFOs captured by navy pilots
India police dress as coronavirus zombies to deter lockdown violations
Coronavirus: India exports 50 mln hydroxychloroquine tablets to US says source
Coronavirus: Adults spread COVID-19 to children more than the reverse, says expert
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,351 new cases, total now 22,753
Coronavirus: Norway proposes tax relief for oil firms as investments nosedive
NEWS
NORTH AFRICA
Libya's Tripoli-based government rejects Haftar's truce
AFP
Thursday 30 April 2020
Text size
A
A
A
Libya's Tripoli-based government rejected Eastern Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar’s truce offer.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:06 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
50569 Views
Coronavirus: Dubai closes 9 shops, fines 18 more for breaking COVID-19 opening rules
7227 Views
Coronavirus herd immunity better for Saudi Arabia than lockdown: Ex-health minister
3823 Views
Coronavirus: Oman urges firms to ask expat workers to ‘leave permanently’
1892 Views
Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown on Qatif city, allows entry and exit
1749 Views
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project reveals beautiful location of resort water villas
974 Views
Coronavirus: German pharmaceutical company begins human trials of potential vaccine
277293 Views
Hoard cash and avoid stock markets as a crash is imminent: Saxo Bank
50569 Views
Coronavirus: Dubai closes 9 shops, fines 18 more for breaking COVID-19 opening rules
26914 Views
Coronavirus can stay in a patient’s eyes long after it leaves their nose
24329 Views
Want to lose weight this Ramadan? Here’s your guide to a healthier, happier month
23644 Views
Video: Mecca from the skies on the first day of Ramadan amid coronavirus restrictions
23617 Views
Saudi Arabia partially lifts coronavirus curfew nationwide, Mecca lockdown remains
OPINION
Iran military satellite launch requires US action
Behnam Ben Taleblu and Bradley Bowman
Lebanon must address policy, not politics, to move forward
Hussain Abdul-Hussain
The Bisri water project highlights Lebanon's ‘dammed’ political class
Makram Rabah
Coronavirus and corruption put Iraq’s political system in the last chance saloon
Michael Stephens
Ramadan’s message of hope in the time of coronavirus
Hend Al Otaiba
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Around 100 Rohingya refugees died at sea, hundreds more left to starve, warns MSF
Saudi artist Zaman Jassim in the spotlight after work seen in Crown Prince’s office
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project reveals beautiful location of resort water villas
Coronavirus: German pharmaceutical company begins human trials of potential vaccine
Watch: Lebanon banks in tatters after angry overnight protests
Libyan National Army declares pause in operations in Ramadan ceasefire
Pentagon releases ‘Unidentified Flying Objects’ videos taken by US Navy pilots
Top