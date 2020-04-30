NEWS
NORTH AFRICA

Libya's Tripoli-based government rejects Haftar's truce

AFP Thursday 30 April 2020
Text size A A A

Libya's Tripoli-based government rejected Eastern Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar’s truce offer.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 15:06 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top