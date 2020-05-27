NEWS
Russian senator denies sending troops to Libya: Ifax

Russian jets. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Moscow Wednesday 27 May 2020
Russia has not sent military personnel to Libya and the Russian upper house of parliament has not received a request to approve such a dispatch, Interfax on Wednesday cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the upper house’s international affairs committee, as saying.

The US military earlier on Tuesday accused Russia of deploying fighter aircraft to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for eastern forces there, adding to concerns of a new escalation in the conflict.

Last Update: 10:35 KSA 13:35 - GMT 10:35

