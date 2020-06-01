Libyan National Army captures town as Turkey sends more Syrians to Libya: Report

The Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Sunday that it has fully captured the Libyan town of al-Asaba in the west of the country in its ongoing conflict with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The GNA reportedly took the town of al-Asaba, which is around 100 kilometers southwest of Tripoli, from the LNA on May 21.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Turkey had sent 400 more Syrian fighters to aid the GNA.

Turkey supports the GNA and has been accused of sending thousands of Syrians to Libya as mercenaries.

Developing.

Last Update: 11:27 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27