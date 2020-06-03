NEWS
Libya senior official arrives in Moscow for talks: Russian state news

The sun rises over Tripoli, Libya, on February 28, 2020. (AP)
Reuters, Moscow Wednesday 03 June 2020
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) arrived in Moscow for talks on Wednesday, the Russian state news RIA reported.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been waging an offensive since April 2019 to seize the capital Tripoli, the seat of the GNA.

Libya’s warring parties have agreed to restart ceasefire talks, the United Nations mission to the country said late on Monday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 03 June 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20

