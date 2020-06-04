Libyan National Army will complete withdrawal from Tripoli districts Thursday: Source

The Libyan National Army (LNA) is withdrawing from Tripoli districts, a military source with the eastern forces told Reuters on Thursday, while forces fighting for Libya’s UN-recognized government said they had regained control over Tripoli.



The LNA will complete its withdrawal from the Tripoli districts of Ain Zara, Abu Salim, and Qasr Ben Gashir towards a town near its stronghold of Tarhouna on Thursday, the military source said.



The Government of National Accord (GNA) military operations room said in a statement it had control over all borders of the Tripoli city administrative area.

The United Nations said its top envoy in Libya held talks on Wednesday with a delegation from Khalifa Hafter’s eastern-based forces to follow up on the agreement by the country’s warring parties to resume cease-fire negotiations, calling it “a positive step.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Eastern-based forces under Hafter launched an offensive trying to take Tripoli in April 2019, and the turmoil in the country has steadily worsened as foreign backers increasingly intervened despite pledges to the contrary at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 11:41 - GMT 08:41