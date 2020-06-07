Libya's GNA rejects Cairo initiative peace plan: Reports

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) rejected the peace initiative for the country put forward by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday, according to media reports.

On Saturday, President al-Sisi met with commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), which has been fighting against the GNA for control of the country.

Following the meeting, al-Sisi announced the Cairo Initiative, a ceasefire plan for the country.

However, according to media reports on Sunday, the GNA has rejected the ceasefire and continues to press its attacks against the LNA, including in the coastal city of Sirte.

The GNA is backed by Turkey, who is accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the country, and a range of militias.

On Saturday, Um Khalid, a displaced mother of six from the southern countryside of Syria’s Idlib, told Al Arabiya’s sister station Al Hadath that her sons were persuaded to go to Libya under the guise that they would be paid well enough to be able to provide for their families.

“Don’t let anyone come [to Libya] ever. The situation [in Libya] is life or death. Do not let anyone come [to Libya] after me. It’s all a lie, there is no money,” Um Khalid said that her son told her.

