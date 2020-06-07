Saudi Arabia welcomes Egypt’s efforts to mediate, resolve Libya crisis: Statement

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that it welcomed the efforts made by Egypt aimed at resolving the conflict in Libya, according to an official statement, adding that the Kingdom urged both sides to immediately begin UN-sponsored peace negotiations.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the effort put forth by Egypt that aims to resolve the crisis in Libya, and supports the call made by the President of Egypt for a ceasefire in Libya beginning Monday, June 8, 2020, in accordance with new initiative contained in the Cairo Declaration that was announced today, June 6,” according to the official statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fighters loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) stand outside a technical (pickup truck mounted with turret) at Tripoli International Airport, on the southern outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 4, 2020.

“The Kingdom also affirms that it welcomes all international efforts that call for an immediate stop to the fighting in Libya, and a return to the political track based on the relevant international initiatives and resolutions, including what was agreed upon in the Berlin and Geneva conferences,” the statement added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Cairo's plan for a ceasefire in Libya, beginning June 8, after meeting with Libyan National Army (LNA) Gen. Khalifa Haftar on Saturday.

Speaking alongside Haftar and Aguila Saleh, the head of the eastern Libyan parliament, Sisi proposed a plan that includes talks in Geneva, the election of a leadership council, the disbanding of militias, and the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 05:27 - GMT 02:27