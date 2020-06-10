GNA threatens to storm Libya’s Sirte after ignoring calls for peace with LNA

Ignoring calls for peace, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj on Wednesday threatened to storm Libya’s Sirte.

The city, which is located between the capital Tripoli and Benghazi, is strategically close to major oil fields and is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

GNA forces bombed several LNA positions inside the city one Wednesday, and are threatening to launch an attack within hours, Al Arabiya cited a spokesman for the GNA as saying.

This comes just days after the GNA rejected Egypt’s plan for a ceasefire in the country brought forth by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on June 8.

The “Cairo initiative” would pave the way for a return to normal life in Libya and warned against using military tactics to resolve the crisis.

The plan includes talks in Geneva, the election of a leadership council, the disbanding of militias, and the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya.

The country has been mired in conflict as the GNA, backed by Turkey, battle the LNA.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06