Libya’s GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military talks: UNSMIL

The United Nations support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) are engaged in the third round of 5+5 joint military commission talks.

The mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on June 3 and another meeting with the GNA delegation June 9, according to statement posted by the mission.

“The Mission is particularly concerned by reports of escalation and mobilization in and around the city of Sirte,” statement added.

“Both meetings - which were conducted virtually - were productive and enabled UNSMIL to discuss with the delegations the latest developments on the ground and to receive their comments on the draft ceasefire agreement, as presented by the Mission to the parties on 23 February 2020,” said the statement.

On Sunday, the UN said it was encouraged by calls to resume talks on ending the conflict in Libya, a day after Egypt announced a unilateral peace initiative supported by the eastern Libyan camp.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Cairo’s plan for a ceasefire in Libya, beginning June 8, after meeting with the LNA’s Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

Last year, Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the UN-recognized government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj. After months of stalemate, the clashes intensified as foreign backers of both sides increasingly intervened.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 June 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01