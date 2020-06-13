Flight arrives in Libya from Turkey with 126 fighters onboard: Report

More than 10,000 Syrian fighters have been sent to Libya by Turkey, and 300 have been killed, the head of a war monitor told Al Arabiya English.

The latest batch of fighters landed onboard a flight from Turkey on Friday, carrying more than 126 fighters, Al Arabiya reported, according to an anonymous source.

The head of Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said Turkey transferred 13,000 Syrian mercenaries to Libya since it began intervening.

"There is no cooperation from the international community on the transfer of mercenaries and the crimes that are taking place in Libya, which resembles [what took place] during the Syrian revolution at the end of 2011. The same scenario is [taking place] in Libya today," Abdel Rahman told Al Arabiya English.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28