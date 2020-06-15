Tunisian party leader says Ennahda party linked to terrorism, calls for investigation

A Tunisian party leader has accused the ruling Ennahda party of having links with terrorism and called for an investigation into the party, which is affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Supporters of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) rally against Assembly President Rached Ghannouchi outside the Tunisian parliament in Tunis on June 3, 2020. Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, overshadows the President of the Republic Kais Saied on the diplomatic scene, a sign of deep tensions despite the sacred union during the health crisis.
