Tunisian party leader says Ennahda party linked to terrorism, calls for investigation

A Tunisian party leader has accused the ruling Ennahda party of having links with terrorism and called for an investigation into the party, which is affiliated to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The head of Tunisia's Free Constitutional Party (Free Destourian Party) bloc Abir Moussi, also referred to as Abeer Moussa by some media outlets, said on Monday that Ennahda has been lying to the Tunisian people since it came to power in 2011.

She called on the Ministry of Justice to investigate the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Ennahda for its links to terrorism.

On Monday, Moussi submitted a petititon to Tunisia's Parliament calling for the government to officially designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and consider any Tunisian affiliated with it a terrorist criminal as per the counter-terrorism law.

Supporters of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) rally against Assembly President Rached Ghannouchi outside the Tunisian parliament in Tunis on June 3, 2020. Ghannouchi, leader of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, overshadows the President of the Republic Kais Saied on the diplomatic scene, a sign of deep tensions despite the sacred union during the health crisis.

Developing

Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27