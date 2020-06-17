Turkish ministers visit Libya to meet with GNA, Tripoli government says

Turkish government officials including the foreign and finance ministers arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), the GNA said in a Facebook post.
Turkey and the GNA are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, Reuters reported citing a Turkish source.
Since the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been embroiled in conflict despite efforts to transition the country to a stable democratic system.
The two dominant parties competing for power are the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by General Khalifa Haftar, based in the eastern city of Benghazi, and the GNA headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, based in Tripoli.
Turkey backs the GNA and has established a foothold in Libya. France said Monday it wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey's increasingly "aggressive" and "unacceptable" role in Libya.
Read more:
France says Turkey’s ‘aggressive’ intervention in Libya ‘unacceptable’
Why is Turkey’s Erdogan persecuting the Gulen movement?
Coronavirus: Around 1.2 million foreign workers to leave Saudi Arabia, says report
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50