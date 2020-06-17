Watch: Egyptian workers tortured, humiliated by Libya's GNA militias

A video has surfaced showing Egyptian workers being tortured and humiliated reportedly by Government of National Accord militias in Libya’s Tarhouna.



Barefoot men are seen standing on one foot with their hands in the air as the person filming walked between the rows of workers.



They appeared to be repeating at the behest of an unidentified man expletives against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, according to AFP.



The incident prompted the United States Ambassador to Libya and the United Nations Support Mission in the country to release statements condemning the act and calling for an investigation.



“The alleged mistreatment of Egyptians in Tarhouna, shock the conscience and require immediate and thorough investigation,” the embassy said in a statement on behalf of US Ambassador Richard Norland.



The UN mission said in a Twitter post that “UNSMIL is concerned about the arrest, detention & ill-treatment of a large number of Egyptian nationals in the city of Tarhouna in potential violation to Libya’s international human rights law obligations on the prohibition of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”



It “will not pass lightly and the Egyptian state does not allow assault on its citizens abroad,” Egypt's immigration minister Nabila Makram was quoted as saying in local media, AFP reported.

Libya's UN-recognized GNA, based in Tripoli, said an investigation would be launched into the video's authenticity.

If proven, the interior ministry “will then present the perpetrators to the relevant judicial authorities,” it said in a statement.

“Such occurrences should not spoil the strong relations between the Egyptian and Libyan people,” it added.

- With AFP

