Extremist Libyan Imam says GNA can kill captured LNA soldiers

A Libyan extremist Imam has issued a fatwa that allows the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) to kill prisoners of war from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA).

In his latest video-recorded fatwa, the extremist Libyan Mufti Sadiq al-Ghariani said that LNA soldiers captured in battle should not be treated under Islamic guidelines.

He also accused them of being more devoted to LNA commander General Khalifa Haftar than they are to God, and compared them to Tartars and Mongols.

He claimed that the LNA supports a Zionist agenda and does not want to create a state that is willing to fight the Zionist entity, he said, in reference to Israel.

Tensions in the country have been rising in recent weeks between rival administrations based in Libya’s capital Tripoli and the east.

