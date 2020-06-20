NEWS
NORTH AFRICA

Haftar forces need to pull out from Sirte for Libya ceasefire, says Turkey

Fighters loyal to the UN recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) patrol an area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli. (File photo)
AFP, Istanbul Saturday 20 June 2020
Text size A A A

Turkey on Saturday said Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces needed to withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of “jeopardizing” NATO security.

Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, told AFP Turkey supports the position of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, saying Sirte and Al-Jufra need to be evacuated by Haftar’s forces for a “sustainable ceasefire.”

Read more:

Libya’s GNA will boycott Arab League peace talks

Turkey criticizes EU’s Operation Irini to contain arms shipments to Libya

Kalin also accused France of “jeopardizing” NATO’s security by supporting Haftar, whose forces have been conducting an offensive to take the capital Tripoli since last year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top