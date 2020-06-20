Haftar forces need to pull out from Sirte for Libya ceasefire, says Turkey

Turkey on Saturday said Libyan eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces needed to withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte for a lasting ceasefire and accused France of “jeopardizing” NATO security.
Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, told AFP Turkey supports the position of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, saying Sirte and Al-Jufra need to be evacuated by Haftar’s forces for a “sustainable ceasefire.”
Read more:
Libya’s GNA will boycott Arab League peace talks
Turkey criticizes EU’s Operation Irini to contain arms shipments to Libya
Kalin also accused France of “jeopardizing” NATO’s security by supporting Haftar, whose forces have been conducting an offensive to take the capital Tripoli since last year.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19