Turkey speaks the language of strength, sends thousands of soldiers to Libya: EU FM

Turkey speaks the language of strength and has sent thousands of fighters to Libya, said the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell at a summit on Monday.

Turkey has sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to fight for the Government of National Accord (GNA) in its conflict with the Libyan National Army (LNA). Tensions escalated this week as the GNA prepared to advance on the key strategic city of Sirte, with Egypt saying that it was prepared to defend its national security interests and oppose Turkish expansion.

Brussels Forum 2020 // A Conversation with Josep Borrell https://t.co/slh0hxcjz5 — German Marshall Fund (@gmfus) June 22, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Borrell was speaking in conversation with Charles Powell, the director of the Elcano Royal Institute, hosted by the German Marshall Fund.

His comments came as the chief of the US Africa Command was in the Libyan city of Zuwara to meet with senior GNA officials, according to Libyan media.

Read more:

US Africa Command chief meets GNA officials amid rising Libya tensions

Libya’s GNA should realize its size, who it’s talking to: Egypt official in report

Libya’s GNA calls al-Sisi’s remarks on defending Egypt a ‘declaration of war’

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 15:16 - GMT 12:16