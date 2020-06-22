UN Human Rights Council orders probe of abuses in Libya since 2016

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution ordering a “fact-finding mission” to Libya in order to document violations and abuses committed in the conflict-torn country since 2016.
The United Nations’ top rights body adopted the resolution without a vote, “strongly (condemning) all acts of violence in Libya”, and urging UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to “immediately establish and dispatch a fact-finding mission” to the country.
- Developing.
Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 20:00 - GMT 17:00