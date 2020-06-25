Libya’s GNA has 28 militia groups, spends $50 mln monthly on each one: Official

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) funds 28 militias and mercenary groups to fight for it in the ongoing war, costing the GNA $50 million per militia monthly, according to an official citing tribal leaders.

Imran Ambiou al-Qanash, a member of the Egyptian and Libyan People's Reconciliations Committee, said the GNA spends that amount on salaries, arms and weapons supplies for the militias, as well as on operations and travel.

He said the militia groups loyal to the GNA include an alliance of Tripoli-based militias known as the Libyan Protection Forces, the al-Samoud brigade, the Nawasi brigade, the joint deterrent and intervention force, the Abu Salim Axis, the Bab Tajura militia, and the Liberal Battalion.



Al-Qanash added that these militias have recently looted civilian homes in Tarhuna, to the southwest of Tripoli. They have also allegedly carried out field executions and detentions, and have carried out similar operations in areas to the south of the capital, including Bani Walid, al-Asaba and Qasr bin Ghashir.



The GNA militias include Libyan extremists, ISIS, and Syrian mercenaries, according to al-Qanash, He said that they are headed by members of the Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda, and individuals who were previously detained in Guantanamo.



Turkey, which has supported the GNA in the ongoing war against the Libyan National Army, has been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya, as well as ammunition, weapons and drones.

