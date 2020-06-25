UAE condemns Turkey in Libya, expresses solidarity with France

The United Arab Emirates affirmed its solidarity with France in its war of words with Turkey over the ongoing crisis in Libya in a post by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Wednesday.

“The UAE affirms its solidarity with France in the face of Turkey’s continuing offensive declarations & actions. We strongly condemn its dangerous behaviour & hostile action against a French navy vessel on a NATO mission to enforce the UN arms embargo earlier this month,” wrote Gargash on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of “playing a dangerous game” in Libya by supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in its conflict against the Libyan National Army (LNA) and refusing to engage in the Berlin peace process.

Turkey, which has been widely accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya to fight against the LNA, hit back and suggested that France was itself playing a dangerous game by supporting the LNA.

France-Turkey tensions high amid Libya crisis

Tensions between the two NATO allies show no signs of dissipating, as France demanded a frank discussion within the EU on its relationship with Turkey.

“France considers it essential that the European Union very quickly opens a comprehensive discussion, without taboos and naivety, on the prospects for its future relationship with Ankara,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French Senate on Wednesday.

France had previously denounced Turkey for an “extremely aggressive” naval intervention against a French ship that was participating in a NATO mission, an accusation Ankara said was “groundless.”

Turkey has also been criticized by Egypt and other Arab countries for its interference in Libya.

Egypt has said that it will not allow Turkey to take the strategic coastal town of Sirte amid rising tensions in the country.

