France, Germany and Italy urge end to fighting and interference in Libya

A finger points at smoke rising above buildings in the Libyan capital Tripoli, during reported shelling on May 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Thursday 25 June 2020
France, Germany and Italy on Thursday called on forces in Libya to cease fighting and for outside parties to stop any interference in a bid to try and get political talks back on track.

"In light of the growing risks of a deterioration of the situation in Libya ... France, Germany and Italy call on all Libyan parties to immediately and unconditionally cease fighting," the countries said in a joint statement.

"They also urge foreign actors to end all interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council."

Ties between NATO allies France and Turkey have soured in recent weeks over the Libyan conflict.

