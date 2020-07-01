A Turkish business delegation is set to visit Libya within two weeks to assess how Turkey’s companies and banks can help rebuild the war-torn country and secure its energy needs, two people familiar with the plan told Reuters.
Ankara has made increasingly clear its ambitions for lasting cooperation with Tripoli on oil exploration, construction, banking and manufacturing after its military support helped the Government of National Accord (GNA) reverse a 15-month offensive.
With Turkish help, the internationally recognised GNA halted an assault on Tripoli and in recent months pushed back Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which is supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
While fighting continues near the city of Sirte, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s top deputies visited the GNA in Tripoli in mid-June. The sources said politicians could join the upcoming trip by what they called a “committee” of business representatives.
Turkish business delegation set to visit Libya to discuss post-war plan: Sources
A Turkish business delegation is set to visit Libya within two weeks to assess how Turkey’s companies and banks can help rebuild the war-torn country and secure its energy needs, two people familiar with the plan told Reuters.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 31536 Views New pig ‘flu’ virus, G4 strain of H1N1, has human pandemic risk: Chinese research
- 7286 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records highest single day increase with 4,387 new cases
- 2708 Views Abu Dhabi allows entry with new rules amid coronavirus lockdown: All you need to know
- 2352 Views Saudi Arabia raises VAT tax to 15 pct amid coronavirus: How does it affect consumers?
- 929 Views Coronavirus can cause stroke, psychosis, dementia-like symptoms: COVID-19 study
- 855 Views Saudi Arabia: International community needs ‘firm stance’ on Iran after UN report
- 46929 Views Coronavirus: UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive
- 31536 Views New pig ‘flu’ virus, G4 strain of H1N1, has human pandemic risk: Chinese research
- 20657 Views Coronavirus: UAE suspends flights from Pakistan, special COVID-19 test lab planned
- 17173 Views Travel amid coronavirus: EU holds off on 'safe' country list, US set to be excluded
- 13075 Views Emirates adds flights from seven more cities, including Amman, Athens, Rome
- 10625 Views Deadly India lightning strikes kill 107 as monsoon season begins